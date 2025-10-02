Georgian woman dies after ex-husband’s knife and gasoline attack

TBILISI, October 2 – A young woman who was brutally attacked and set on fire by her former husband in central Georgia has died from her injuries, the country’s health authorities confirmed Thursday.

The victim, 25-year-old Tatia Lominadze, had been receiving treatment at a specialist burns center in Tbilisi since September 25, when the assault took place in the town of Kaspi. Doctors said she suffered burns covering 40–45 percent of her body and her condition was described as critical. Despite days of intensive care, she passed away today.

According to investigators, the suspect stabbed the woman in the chest and neck at her parents’ home before dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire. Police detained him the same day. He has been formally charged under articles of Georgia’s criminal code covering attempted murder under aggravating circumstances, including violence against a family member, extreme cruelty, and gender-based violence. The charges carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The court has ordered that the suspect remain in pre-trial detention while proceedings continue.