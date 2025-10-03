Georgian wine exports to Russia hit nearly half a billion USD

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 3 – Russia has become Georgia’s third-largest trading partner this year, with bilateral turnover reaching USD 1.7 billion between January and August, according to official data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat).

The figure marks a 4.3% increase compared to last year and accounts for 10.5% of Georgia’s overall trade.

Imports dominate the relationship. Russian goods worth USD 1.2 billion entered Georgia over the eight-month period, up 4.9% year-on-year. Russia now ranks fourth among Georgia’s import partners, with a 10.4% share of the total. Oil products make up the bulk of the inflows.

The list of major Russian importers into Georgia includes SPG Trading, Black Sea Petroleum, Wissol Petroleum Georgia, Lukoil-Georgia, Repsol, Laguna, Georgian Gas Transportation Company, GSP Group, Georgia Metal, and Georgian Manganese.

Exports to Russia, while smaller, remain significant. Georgian goods worth $480.7 million were shipped north in the same period, a 2.9% rise from last year. Russia is now Georgia’s third-largest export destination, taking 10.8% of all outbound trade.

Wine continues to lead the export basket, underscoring Russia’s role as the top buyer of Georgian wine. Other major exporters include Borjomi mineral water producer IDS Borjomi Georgia, Kotokhi-Gurjaani Wine Factory, Lomis brewery, Bolero & Company, Askaneli Brothers, Dugladze Wine Company, Kakhetian Traditional Winemaking, and several spirits and export firms.