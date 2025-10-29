Georgian teacher accused of attacking official released on bail

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 29 – Georgian teacher Nino Datashvili, who was charged with assaulting a public official, has been released from prison on bail after more than four months in custody.

Datashvili walked free from Rustavi Women’s Prison No. 5 on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by a small group of supporters who had gathered outside. Visibly exhausted, she thanked them briefly but asked not to be filmed.

“Please don’t take pictures. I’m in pain and just want to sit down. Thank you, everyone,” she said before being escorted away.

The Tbilisi City Court granted her release after prosecutors requested that her pre-trial detention be replaced with a lighter measure due to health concerns. The court approved the motion and set bail at 5,000 lari (about USD 1,800).

Datashvili was arrested on June 20, accused of attacking a public servant on June 9, a criminal offense which carries a potential sentence of four to seven years in prison.

While prosecutors have not provided details of the alleged incident, the case drew public attention amid growing scrutiny of law enforcement actions during recent protests in Tbilisi. Several teachers’ associations and groups expressed concern about Datashvili’s detention, describing it as disproportionate.

Although her release was welcomed, the investigation continues. If convicted, she could still face years behind bars.