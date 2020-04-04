Volunteers have delivered 1,500 home-grown tulips to medics fighting covid19 after a campaign in social media to raise money to support a stranded farmer.

Kako Jeiranashvili is a 63 y/o resident of one of Kakheti village. He’s been growing tulips for years and usually sell them to Tbilisi markets. However, the coronavirus pandemic ruined his business and he was in a real despair until his story was picked up by media and several activists started money-raising campaign to help the stranded farmer.

The campaigners managed to raise about 5,000 lari that was far above the revenues Kako Papa (Grandpa Kako) expected to get for this harvest.

“1,500 tulips from Grandpa Kako’s orchard to our medics from grateful ordinary citizens,” one of activists, Ketevan Lortkipanidze, posted on Facebook with photos.