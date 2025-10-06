TBILISI, October 6 – Georgia’s State Security Service (SSS) says it has discovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives allegedly tied to plans for coordinated sabotage attacks during the October 4 unrest in Tbilisi. Authorities claim the operation was directed by a Georgian national serving in a Ukrainian military unit.

According to the statement, the explosives and weapons were found hidden in a wooded area near the capital. Investigators allege that a Georgian citizen purchased the arms and materials under instructions from the individual in Ukraine. The SSS said it had video evidence linking the suspect to the weapons.

Officials said the explosives were meant to be used in diversionary attacks planned to coincide with the attempted seizure of the presidential palace on October 4, when opposition protests calling for a “peaceful revolution” turned violent. The agency stated that the group preparing the weapons had been “neutralized” before the materials could be transported into central Tbilisi.

The security service also identified and detained another person who allegedly built a detonator control device for the suspect. Investigators are continuing to search the main suspect, who has been formally charged under Article 236 of Georgia’s criminal code, covering illegal possession and trafficking of weapons and explosives.