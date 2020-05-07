Georgia gradually scales down restrictions imposed due to Covid 19 outbreak in order to reopen its embattled tourism industry and pledges to establish special Covid-free zones in several mountainous resorts across the country.

“Georgia can allocate Covid-free tourist zones. These could be Tskaltubo, Gudauri, Sairme, Abastumani, Borjomi and many more,” he said, pointing out to the mountainous resorts, which people with respiratory problems usually visit.

By July 1 the country will be reopened to international visitors, PM Giorgi Gakharia said Thursday at the presentation of tourism section of the government anti-crisis plan.

“We will do this by creating a safe corridor on land borders with neighboring countries, as well as by creating opportunities for safe corridors with countries that are of special tourist interest to us. These negotiations have already begun. We’ll achieve this goal and Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders to receive guests from abroad, “- Gakharia said.