Tbilisi court sentenced Georgian patrol police former chief Davit Tsinaridze to two months of pretrial detention for domestic violence on Thursday.

Tsinaridze was detained Tuesday after he reportedly physically assaulted his wife and shot a pistol.

“The investigation established that on the night of April 27, 2020, drunk [Davit Tsinaridze] verbally and physically assaulted his wife […] and then threatened to kill her using a firearm, during which he fired a single shot from a firearm […] He was arrested at the scene,” said Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia in a statement released on Wednesday.

Davit Tsinaridze pleads not guilty, bud doesn’t want to make his personal life public, his lawyer said Thursday.