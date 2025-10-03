European Commission website. (Screenshot.)

TBILISI, October 3 – Georgia has been ranked ahead of several of the world’s most influential economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, in a new global index measuring commitment to democratic transformation.

The ranking, published within the Coherence Report produced by the Spain-based research network Common Future, is cited by the European Commission as part of its broader development assessments. The index evaluates 148 countries on their adherence to public policies that promote democratic, peaceful societies, respect human rights, and protect freedoms of assembly and protest.

According to the 2025 update, Georgia stands at 41st place globally. That puts it ahead not only of six members of the Group of Seven (G7), but also 12 NATO and European Union countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Hungary, and Turkey.

The 2023 edition of the index already placed Georgia ahead of Australia, Japan, and leading European economies such as Germany, France, and Italy. The latest results appear to confirm Georgia’s continued rise in the ranking, even as debates intensify within the country and abroad about the state of its democracy.

Officials from the ruling Georgian Dream party quickly highlighted the report as evidence that Georgia remains firmly on a democratic trajectory, countering international criticism from bodies such as the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly, which last week passed a sharply critical resolution on the country.

The Coherence Report is designed to benchmark whether governments are living up to their commitments under international agreements on sustainable and democratic development.

The index does not measure electoral standards directly.