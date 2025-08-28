TBILISI, August 28 – Tbilisi has called on Washington to reset relations, even as a sanctions package targeting Georgian officials hangs in limbo in the U.S. Congress.

Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili recently met with U.S. chargé d’affaires Alan Purcell. The Georgian government presented the meeting as a discussion on renewing the strategic partnership on “mutual benefit,” while the U.S. Embassy emphasized that talks centered only on trade and investment. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has also offered to relaunch ties, but Washington has yet to respond.

The push comes as the “Megobari Act,” a bill that cleared the House of Representatives but remains blocked in the Senate, threatens to complicate relations further. The act would impose sanctions on Georgian officials accused of undermining democracy, but at least two senators continue to hold it up.

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson has called for urgent passage, accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of being “anti-American” and too close to China. Pro-government voices in Tbilisi dismiss his claims as lobbying-driven and out of touch.

Analyst Petre Mamradze told Rezonansi that the atmosphere in Congress is already “unfavorable” to Georgia, pointing to recent hearings with civil society figures as evidence. But professor Nika Chitadze argued the bill still has strong prospects, noting that the Senate often aligns with the House and highlighting U.S. worries over Chinese involvement in Georgia’s strategic Anaklia port project.