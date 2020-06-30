Activities such as exhibitions, trainings and conferences are expected to be allowed from July 6 on, but this does not apply to swimming pools and fitness centers, said Economy Minister Natia Turnava Tuesday after Interagency Coordinating Council meeting.
“Of course, this will be done in accordance with certain rules. In fact, the Ministry of Health has developed a relevant protocol, after little clarification it will be published by Monday,” Turnava said.
