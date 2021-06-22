(Adjaratv.ge)

TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia is relaxing or lifting the two Covid-19 measures that have irritated the population the most.

PM Irakli Gharibashvili said on Tuesday that the government is lifting the nightly curfew from July 1, although restaurants and cafes, as well as other entertainment establishments will be open only until midnight.

At the same time, Gharibashvili announced that from Tuesday on it is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask in public outdoors. However it still remains mandatory to wear a mask on public transport and inside public buildings.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the National Center for Disease Control, despite the easing of restrictions, the population should still follow the recommendations. He reiterated that it is still recommended to wear a face mask even in the open air.

“Anyone who thinks it appropriate should wear one,” he said.

According to Gamkrelidze, authorities will be monitoring compliance with the mandatory wearing of face masks in places where there are large gatherings, at bus stops, municipal transport, the subway, and in public buildings.

The restrictions are being eased partly because of difficulties with enforcing the rules, as due to the hot summer weather, many find it difficult to use a face mask in the open air, Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia said.