Georgia keeps military strength capped at 37,000 for 2026

TBILISI, October 27 – Georgia’s military will maintain its current size of up to 37,000 service members through 2026, according to a new government proposal presented to parliament., Interpressnews reports.

Deputy Defense Minister Grigol Giorgadze outlined the plan Monday during a session of the Defense and Security Committee, which unanimously endorsed the measure. The proposal was submitted to parliament together with the draft state budget for 2026.

Giorgadze explained that the troop cap applies only under normal conditions and does not restrict the government’s ability to expand the armed forces during wartime, states of emergency, or through temporary positions and reserve mobilization. “The limitation does not apply in cases of martial law or when calling up reservists,” he told lawmakers.

Georgia’s defense forces have remained stable at around 37,000 for several years, reflecting a policy of maintaining a compact but professional army while continuing to reform training and logistics under NATO standards. The country, which has contributed troops to international peacekeeping missions and continues close cooperation with the alliance, allocates roughly 2 percent of GDP to defense.

The committee’s unanimous approval means the proposal will move forward alongside the 2026 national budget, which outlines continued modernization of equipment and defense infrastructure.

The cap is consistent with past years and aligns with Georgia’s defense strategy, which emphasizes mobility, readiness, and integration with Western partners over large standing troop numbers.