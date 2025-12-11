Georgia has the priciest eggs in its neighborhood

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 11 – A new global ranking of supermarket egg prices has put Georgia near the middle of the table but still at the top among its immediate neighbors.

The data, published by the price-comparison platform Numbeo and reported by BPN, shows how much the cost of a standard 12-egg carton varies across 101 countries.

According to the ranking, Switzerland has the most expensive eggs in the world, with a dozen costing an average of 7.67 dollars. India sits at the opposite end of the scale, where the same amount costs just 92 cents.

Georgia appears in 62nd place, with an average price of 2.43 dollars for a carton of twelve. This makes eggs more expensive in Georgia than in Turkey, Russia or Azerbaijan, the three neighbors included in the ranking. Armenia did not appear in this edition of the dataset.

Turkey follows Georgia in the regional comparison. It ranks 70th worldwide, with eggs averaging 2.14 dollars. Russia is further down the list at 84th, with a price of 1.71 dollars. Azerbaijan ranks 94th, recording the lowest regional price at 1.50 dollars.

Numbeo’s figures also highlight which countries sit at the very top and bottom of the global chart. After Switzerland, the highest average prices are found in New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark and the Netherlands. On the low-cost end, India is followed by Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Libya.

While egg prices alone cannot fully explain the cost of living in any country, the comparison illustrates how differently basic goods are priced around the world. The gap between Switzerland and India, for example, is more than sevenfold, and even within the same region prices can diverge notably.

Numbeo compiles its rankings using self-reported market prices from users around the world. Although the figures are not official government statistics, the platform has become a popular tool for comparing living costs around the world.