TBILISI, October 2 – Georgia’s government has increased funding for disaster relief efforts across the country, raising the budget to 117.1 million lari (around USD 42 million) for 2025.

According to a decree published on the government’s official website, an additional 8.94 million lari has been allocated from the Regional Development Fund to support municipalities hit by natural disasters. The September 19 decision amended an earlier January 30 decree that had set initial funding levels.

The extra money will go to municipalities including Akhmeta, Martvili, Kutaisi, and Telavi, where cleanup and recovery operations are still underway.

At the beginning of the year, just 6.4 million lari had been earmarked for disaster response in eight municipalities. Since then, the government has revised the budget six times, steadily expanding both the funding and the number of local authorities eligible for assistance.

In total, 45 municipalities will now receive financial support. The list includes areas across almost every region of Georgia, from western districts such as Zugdidi, Senaki, and Poti, to central hubs like Gori and Borjomi, and eastern municipalities including Gurjaani, Sighnaghi, and Dedoplistskaro. Mountain communities such as Lentekhi, Oni, and Racha-Lechkhumi districts are also covered.

The funds are intended to repair infrastructure, restore public services, and support communities affected by floods, landslides, and other natural hazards. Disaster response due to extreme weather events has become a growing budgetary burden for the country. (Business Media.)