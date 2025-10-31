Georgia doubles power imports, mainly from Russia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 31 – Georgia’s electricity imports more than doubled in the first nine months of 2025, while exports fell sharply, according to new figures from investment firm Galt & Taggart.

Between January and September, Georgia imported 1.1 terawatt-hours of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 129.3 percent, BNP reports. Nearly 60 percent of that power came from Russia, with over 90 percent of the Russian imports used to supply the breakaway region of Abkhazia.

The country paid a total of USD 31.3 million for imported electricity during the nine-month period, averaging 2.8 US cents per kilowatt-hour. Electricity supplied to Abkhazia was purchased at a heavily discounted price of just 0.1 US cent per kilowatt-hour, a factor that pulled down the national import average.

While imports surged, exports fell by more than half. Georgia exported only 0.5 terawatt-hours of electricity in the same period, down 51.1 percent from last year. The export season lasted from May through July, with Turkey remaining the dominant buyer, accounting for 78.5 percent of Georgia’s total electricity exports. Armenia received 10.3 percent, Azerbaijan 9.8 percent, and Russia 1.4 percent.

The report attributes the decline in exports to falling prices on the Turkish market and reduced domestic generation from renewable energy sources. Lower market interest and weaker hydropower production led to reduced export volumes and revenues.

Export earnings dropped by 52 percent compared to last year, totaling USD 23.5 million. The average export price fell to 4.6 US cents per kilowatt-hour, down 1.8 percent.

Georgia’s three largest electricity exporters to Turkey this year were Cross Border Trading, Adjara Energy 2007, and Georgia Urban Energy. Cross Border Trading was also the main supplier to Armenia. In addition, Georgia’s state-owned electricity system exported 52.6 gigawatt-hours to Turkey as part of efforts to settle an old bilateral energy debt.

Transit flows through Georgia remained steady, with 0.6 terawatt-hours of electricity transmitted to Turkey via Georgian territory. Of that, 87 percent originated in Azerbaijan, while the remainder came from Russia.