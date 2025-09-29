Georgia confronts Russia over detentions near boundary line

TBILISI, September 29 – Georgian and Russian officials are set to meet in Ergneti today as part of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism, regular field meetings used to solve practical problems along the boundary line with South Ossetia.

Irakli Antadze, deputy director of the State Security Service’s information and analysis department, told reporters the talks will focus on illegal detentions, kidnappings, and so-called “borderization,” the practice of installing fences and barriers along the line controlled by Russian forces.

According to Antadze, 23 people have been detained so far this year, with 11 still in custody. Since the last round of talks, seven new detentions have been recorded. He said eight cases of borderization had also taken place in the same period.

Particular concern has centered on a recent incident near the village of Tamarasheni, where Russian troops briefly detained several minors. “The main thing is that the children are now at home,” Antadze said, adding that Georgia expects an explanation from the Russian side during the meeting.

The Ergneti talks are one of the few remaining direct communication channels between Tbilisi and Moscow since Georgia and Russia severed diplomatic relations after the 2008 war.