Georgia arrests 42 in sweeping drug raids

TBILISI, September 12 – Police in Georgia say they have detained 42 people across the country in a sweeping crackdown on drug crimes carried out over the past 24 hours.

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze told reporters on Wednesday that most of those arrested are accused of being major drug dealers. Others are suspected of illegally purchasing and storing large quantities of narcotics.

The arrests followed joint operations by the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office in the capital, Tbilisi, as well as in several regions. According to officials, court-approved audio and video surveillance provided evidence that many of the suspects were involved in drug distribution schemes. Investigators say the detainees hid drugs in specific locations, later sending instructions to buyers via an internet application. Police allege that sales also took place through other methods.

Authorities reported seizing large amounts of various substances, including heroin, cocaine, alpha-PVP, buprenorphine, Suboxone, methadone, ketamine, mephedrone, MDMA and marijuana. Officials said the drugs were intended for the black market.

Those arrested face charges under Georgia’s criminal code for illegal acquisition, possession and distribution of narcotics, crimes that carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.