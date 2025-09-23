Georgia appoints new ambassador to Germany

TBILISI, September 23 – Georgia has named Alexander Kartozia as its new ambassador to Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this week.

Kartozia brings decades of public service and academic experience to the role. He previously served as Georgia’s Minister of Education and later as director of the National Parliamentary Library. He has also held senior academic positions at Tbilisi State University.

Beyond Georgia, Kartozia has strong professional ties to Germany. He has worked as a researcher and lectured at major universities in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Bremen. As a scholar and translator, he has been recognized for his efforts to deepen German-Georgian cultural relations.

In 2022, Germany awarded him the Order of Merit, one of the country’s highest honors, for his contributions to bilateral cultural exchange.