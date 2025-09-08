GD reverses course on election watchdogs

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 8 – Georgia’s ruling party has made a sharp U-turn just weeks before crucial local elections, announcing that it will invite international observers from the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the October 4 vote.

The decision, confirmed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Thursday evening, comes after months of mixed signals. Last September, Georgian Dream leaders had floated the idea of seeking a ban on the main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), accusing it of past abuses.

Earlier this year, the government even postponed a planned appeal to the Constitutional Court on the issue. At the same time, officials suggested they were indifferent to whether ODIHR would send observers at all, a stance that drew criticism at home and abroad, especially amid tense relations with the European Union.

Kobakhidze now says his government is “ready to provide all conditions for the OSCE/ODIHR mission to observe the elections in full.” He added that Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, has “impressive plans” for the capital over the next four years, citing projects on infrastructure, kindergartens, and urban renewal.

Analysts note that the reversal comes as Georgia faces mounting scrutiny from Brussels, which recently warned that the country’s visa-free travel agreement with the EU could be at risk if democratic standards are not upheld.