Salome Zourabichvili (1tv.ge).

TBILISI, DFWatch–President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has criticized the ruling Georgian Dream party for unilaterally abandoning the EU-mediated agreement.

She also reiterated the importance of the country’s European development.

This is the first time the president has criticized the political movement that brought her to the presidency. Salome Zourabichvili was able to win the 2018 presidential election with the public support of the Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili personally, despite the fact that she was not nominally a member of the ruling party.

“We demand respect from abroad, but we are annoyed by their instructions, criticism or frequent remarks. To be respected, and I am deeply convinced that Georgia deserves this with its past, we must respect ourselves and our word. We must honor our commitments, which is a prerequisite for gaining and maintaining trust,” said Salome Zourabichvili at the special briefing on Tuesday.

She said the direct involvement of a senior European Council President Charles Michel in Georgia’s internal political crisis is a bridge between Tbilisi and the EU, and this should be understood and appreciated.