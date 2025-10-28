TBILISI, October 28 – The family of 19-year-old British student Bella May Culley, arrested in Georgia for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of drugs, has paid 500,000 lari (around £150,000) as part of a plea agreement, her mother confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

According to Reuters and the BBC, the payment was made in line with the terms of a deal that could see Cally’s potential sentence reduced from up to 20 years or life imprisonment to two years. Prosecutors have yet to formally approve the settlement, which must also be certified by the court.

Culley’s mother, Liane Kennedy, said after a hearing at the Tbilisi City Court that the funds had been transferred and the family was now waiting for confirmation. “We have verified that the payment was sent,” she said. “As for Bella, she is 35 weeks pregnant but feeling strong.”

Culley, who remains in custody until her next court session, was arrested on May 10 at Tbilisi International Airport. Border officers reportedly found nearly 12 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of hashish hidden in vacuum-sealed packages inside her luggage.

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaya, told journalists that negotiations were “nearing completion.” He said only technical issues remained to finalize the agreement, which could take several days.

British media outlets have closely followed the case, which has drawn significant public attention due to Cally’s age and pregnancy. Georgian authorities have charged her under sections of the Criminal Code dealing with the illegal import and possession of large quantities of narcotics which carry sentences of up to 20 years or life imprisonment.

Culley has reportedly told investigators that she was unaware of her destination and claimed she was coerced into transporting the drugs by a group she met in Thailand.

Her final hearing is scheduled for later this week, after which the court is expected to decide whether to ratify the plea deal and reduce her sentence.