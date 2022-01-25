Imprisoned former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili says that if Russia launches a direct military aggression on Ukraine, it will inevitably invade Georgia and occupy Black Sea ports that are of strategic importance to it.

“According to my information, if Russia starts implementing a large-scale plan in Ukraine, it is going to capture Anaklia in the same days, and launch military raids deeper in Samegrelo, including [seizing] the port of Poti to block the West from accessing our ports now and building the Anaklia/Lazika port in the future,” Saakashvili wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Very informed source” spoke about this scenario during my recent arrival in the United States, he says.

This “kleptocratic” government ignores this threat, he says.

“By the way, the Russians had this plan in 2009 and then we avoided it with the intervention of Vice President Biden,” Mikheil Saakashvili wrote.