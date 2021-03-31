Christian Danielsson addressing the media after the failed talks.

TBILISI, DFWatch–EU-mediated negotiations to end the political crisis in Georgia have once more ended in failure.

The compromise proposed by EU envoy Christian Danielsson was rejected Tuesday evening by both the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) and the group of opposition parties led by United National Movement (UNM).

Currently, the fate of the negotiations is unclear. After a long meeting, the European mediator said that he would present the results of his mission to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and then he would decide when and in what form the EU mediation process would continue, or whether it would continue at all.

At the same time, representatives of the government and the opposition again blamed each other for the breakdown in talks. Opposition leaders have said they will continue preparations for a large protest rally scheduled for May 15.

In the document proposed by Danielsson, the point related to Giorgi Rurua, which the opposition considers a political prisoner, was unacceptable for GD.

Several opposition politicians said on Wednesday that President Salome Zurabishvili, who once again refused to pardon Rurua, had played a major role in disrupting the talks, echoing similar statements after talks broke down last summer.

The compromise was rejected by the opposition as well because it did not address its main demand, early parliamentary elections.