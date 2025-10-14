Divers join rescue teams searching for missing swimmer in Batumi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 15 – Georgian rescue teams are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday evening in the Black Sea near the coastal city of Batumi.

The Emergency Management Service told local media that search and rescue crews have been deployed to the scene, with divers joining the operation. Authorities said they received the report of the man’s disappearance only a short time before launching the search.

Emergency responders are currently working along the Batumi shoreline to locate the missing individual, but no further details have been released about his identity or the circumstances of the disappearance.

The Black Sea around Batumi is a popular spot for swimming even in early autumn, though rougher currents and changing weather conditions sometimes make rescue operations challenging.