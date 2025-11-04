(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 4 – Georgia’s government is launching a new education reform that will allow public schools to switch from a 12-year to an 11-year system, letting students graduate and enter the workforce one year earlier.

Those who wish to continue studying abroad or pursue a full 12-year education will still be able to do so, either at private schools or in state-funded twelfth-grade programs.

The plan, first announced by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in a recent presentation, aims to bring the education system closer to labor market demands. Officials say the reform will help students find employment sooner and address the country’s shortage of skilled workers.

Under the new system, students who want to deepen their studies, especially in preparation for European universities, will be funded by the state to complete a twelfth year. According to the executive director of the Georgian Business Association, Levan Vepkhvadze, public schools will open specialized twelfth-grade classes where the government will cover tuition, while private schools will continue offering full 12-year education independently.

“The goal is to reduce the gap between what the labor market needs and what the education system provides,” Vepkhvadze told Rezonansi. “Graduates of universities will now be better prepared to meet real economic challenges.”

Supporters in the business community see the move as a pragmatic way to speed up young people’s entry into the workforce. Mikheil Chelidze, head of the Small and Medium Business Association, said the reform offers flexibility. “Students who want to study in Europe will have an additional year, while those who plan to stay in Georgia can start working or attend vocational schools sooner,” he said.

Chelidze argued that the change could benefit sectors with growing demand, such as construction and hospitality. “The logic is simple: those who stay shouldn’t waste a year. They can train in dual education programs where they learn practical skills and even receive a salary. This will help fill labor shortages and improve productivity,” he added.

But not everyone agrees. Economist Merab Janiashvili criticized the government for aligning education policy too closely with short-term business interests. “The government should never plan education reform based on what business wants,” he said. “Of course business prefers cheap, low-skilled labor, but that cannot be the goal of national education policy.”

Janiashvili warned that cutting one year of schooling risks producing a less-educated workforce. “You cannot expect an 11th-grade graduate with no higher education or professional training to find a quality job. They will end up in low-paid positions, which benefits employers, not the country,” he said.

He also argued that genuine development requires investment in high-tech industries and innovation rather than low-wage service jobs. “We should focus on creating conditions for qualified workers and building a modern economy. Otherwise, people will keep emigrating for better opportunities,” he said.

Janiashvili cited Finland as an example of a small country that built a strong, knowledge-based economy through sustained investment in education. “We should aim to become a country of innovators, not servants,” he added.

The reform has already sparked debate over whether Georgia risks lowering its educational standards to meet labor demands. Advocates see it as a practical compromise that offers students freedom of choice and helps reduce youth unemployment, while critics warn it could widen inequality between those who can afford full academic training and those pushed early into low-wage jobs.