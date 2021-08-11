Ekaterine Tikaradze at the briefing on Wednesday. (Government of Georgia.)

TBILISI, DFWatch–The recent surge in Covid-19 is causing a steadily deteriorating situation in Georgia and approaching crisis level. Hospitals are reporting an acute shortage of free beds and medical staff, while the government is considering more restrictions, something it did not intend to do before the October 2 local elections.

“We will meet again at the ministry at the end of the week to formulate what the next recommendation will be,” Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Wednesday, addressing the question of new restrictions.

It is unknown at this time whether the government will reinstate a lockdown or some form of curfew, two measures which are extremely unpopular among the population but if the existing trend continues, it may be forced to do it.

Record numbers were recorded on Tuesday with 5,697 new cases and 54 new deaths. On Wednesday, the numbers dropped slightly to 5,352 and 48, respectively, though experts do not expect the situation to improve significantly in the coming week.

“We are approaching the peak. Today, we still have a very high rate of positivity, which is a sign for epidemiologists and the healthcare sector that the statistics will still be growing,” Ekaterine Tikaradze said.

However, the rate of vaccination has increased and this is a significant positive trend, she added.