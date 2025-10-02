Average salary in Georgia tops 2,000 lari as economy grows

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 2 – Average monthly salaries in Georgia’s business sector rose sharply in 2024, reaching 2,024.4 lari (about USD 750), according to new data from the National Statistics Office (Sakstat).

The figure represents an increase of 197.2 lari compared to 2023, reflecting one of the largest year-on-year jumps in recent years.

Pay varied significantly by company size. Medium-sized businesses reported the highest average wage, at 2,443.8 lari. Large enterprises followed with 2,297.4 lari, while small businesses lagged far behind at 1,437.5 lari.

The Sakstat report also highlighted a strong performance in the broader economy. Business sector turnover in 2024 grew by 11.6 percent, climbing to 228.5 billion lari.

Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people, has seen wages steadily increase in recent years, though as DFWatch has reported, living costs have risen as well.