(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 13 – Tbilisi city authorities have torn down illegal buildings in the capital’s Samgori district, freeing up more than 14 hectares of occupied public property.

According to the city government, the municipal inspection carried out coordinated enforcement actions aimed at stopping unauthorized construction and preventing further illegal use of state and municipal land. Several unfinished buildings and light metal structures erected without permission were torn down as part of the operation.

City officials said the move is part of an ongoing campaign to protect public property from illegal occupation and ensure compliance with urban regulations. The Tbilisi Municipal Inspection, the department responsible for overseeing building standards and land use, said it regularly monitors sites across the city and acts immediately when violations are detected.

In a statement, the municipality urged residents to refrain from illegal construction or occupation of public plots, warning that any such activity would be met with swift enforcement. “The municipal inspection continuously monitors for violations and takes action to protect state interests,” the statement said.

The warning comes amid population growth and high real estate prices that have driven unauthorized building on public land on the outskirts of Georgia’s capital.