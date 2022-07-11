A natural gas field with a volume of 16 billion cubic meters has been discovered near Tbilisi, said Giorgi Tatishvili, the head of the State Oil and Gas Agency, speaking to BMG.

“To imagine, this is equal to the consumption of Georgia for 8 years,” Tatishvili said.

This gas reserve was discovered by the French oilfield services company Schlumberger, and the operator of the license is the Block Energy plc, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia. The latter will probably start extracting gas at the end of the year or the beginning of the next year, Giorgi Tatishvili said.

(Photo: blockenergy.co.uk)

