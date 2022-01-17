Chairman of Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze.

TBILISI, DFWatch–The artificial crisis is over, we won the election convincingly, and the ‘radical’ opposition, whose leader is ‘deservedly’ serving a sentence in jail, is ‘extremely weakened’, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze stated as he summed up the political events of the last year.

Writing on Facebook on Monday, Kobakhidze listed the ruling party’s four main achievements of 2021.

“Yesterday, January 16, it was exactly one year since I became the chairman of the Georgian Dream. A year later, we have the following results:

The artificial political crisis has ended, we have convincingly won the local government elections, and the Georgian Dream has further strengthened its legitimacy,” he said.

According to Kobakhidze, the third achievement is that the country has a capable prime minister, speaker of parliament and a worthy mayor of the capital.

“The radical opposition, whose leader is serving a well-deserved term [in jail], has been extremely weakened and is no longer able to threaten [Georgias] statehood.

The ruling team protects the national interests, the state and parliamentary sovereignty, the government has ensured double-digit economic growth,” Irakli Kobakhidze stated.