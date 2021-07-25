The largest opposition party in Georgia, the United National Movement, proposes its chairman to run for Tbilisi Mayor’s Office against incumbent Georgian Dream frontman Kakha Kaladze, but a large opposition front is failing as most other parties refuse to support the UNM candidate.

On Friday, the UNM nominated Nika Melia as the mayoral candidate, who had the best result from the opposition in the 2020 parliamentary elections and won first place with 44% of the vote in the first round of elections in Gldani, Tbilisi’s largest constituency. No opposition candidate in any other constituency has shown such a result then.

There has long been talk of whether other opposition parties will support the UNM candidate. It turns out that only European Georgia and Girchi – for More Freedom support it at this stage.

It seems that the parliamentary opposition parties, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Lelo, Citizens and Girchi, are not going to support Nika Melia.

As for former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s new party For Georgia, he is not going to support Melia either and says he will nominate his own candidate.

Nika Melia himself says that the Georgian Dream will lose Tbilisi and early parliamentary elections will be held in the spring.

“I am deeply convinced of the Georgian Dream defeat. It relies only on generating violence, fear and disgust. We must confront all this with unity, strength and iron nerves,” Nika Melia said.

He also admits that his desire was to unite the opposition and find a candidate around whom the opposition would unite, which did not work out.

“As a result we got what we got,” Melia said.

He also nominated Elene Khoshtaria, a former member of European Georgia, to run for the Sakrebulo chairperson office, and Zurab Japaridze, a libertarian politician and blogger, who left the party of Girchi a few months ago and founded a new party Girchi – for More Freedom, as deputy mayor.

Inspired by opposition’s seeming fragmentation, the Georgian Dream concludes that its candidate, Kakha Kaladze, will easily win the election in the first round.