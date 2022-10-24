(cominf.org)

Three people injured in the fire in Tskhinvali, the capital of Georgia’s breakaway republic of South Ossetia, which killed two children, will be taken to one of the clinics in Tbilisi for treatment, Ekho Kavkaza reports based on the information provided by International Committee of the Red Cross.

The representatives of the puppet regime themselves do not spread this information. Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the self-proclaimed republic told the agency RES the victims “will be hospitalized outside the republic.” According to the Tskhinvali sources, all three are in critical condition.

Six people were injured in the fire on Monday morning. Two children died. A 19-year-old girl and two women (41 and 70 years old) were taken to the intensive care unit of the Tskhinvali medical center. Presumably they will be taken to Tbilisi hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by experts. According to one version, there was a gas leak in the house.