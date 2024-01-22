TBILISI, DFWatch–Dutch low-cost airline, Transavia, is starting to operate in the Georgian market. Tickets can currently be purchased on the company’s website for flights from late April.

During the summer navigation season of 2024, the airline will fly in the Amsterdam-Tbilisi-Amsterdam direction. However, the company has a connection service, through which it is possible to fly from Tbilisi to the countries of Western Europe, Baltic, Middle East and North Africa.

From April 20, flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Transavia is the number one budget airline and the second largest airline in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. A member of the KLM group, the airline has been flying from the Netherlands to more than 100 destinations in more than 20 countries for 50 years and carries 9 million passengers annually.

Transavia operates as a low-cost carrier with a single class of cabin. The airline offers the “Selection on Board” buy on board service offering food and drinks for purchase. Maximum allowable weight for hand luggage is 10 kg.