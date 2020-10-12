Gigi Ugulava.

Opposition infighting intensifies to new extremes three weeks ahead of general elections as former ally of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili accuses him of violating opposition unity. Gigi Ugulava, the former mayor of Tbilisi and leader of the European Georgia party, says “Saakashvili stabbed opposition unity in the back.”

In a video address posted on Facebook, Gigi Ugulava claims that former PM Vano Merabishvili, who left prison a few months ago after 7 years long term, has made a great contribution to this.

“(Merabishvili) aroused Saakashvili’s darkest instincts, that the UNM [United National Movement] alone can win, that he should be the prime ministerial candidate, and that he, Merabishvili would provide that on the ground. And so it happened. The UN withdrew from all agreements, nominated Saakashvili as its prime ministerial candidate, and announced that if the UNM did not win, the country would perish. Those who did not accept the rules of the game turned out to be the enemy. First Giorgi Vashadze, then European Georgia, then Girchi,” – Gigi Ugulava said.

“We can’t get rid of Ivanishvili until Saakashvili serves as his buffer,” he insists.

UNM has not yet responded to this statement in public. Earlier, they said that they would not enter into an internal opposition conflict and would only oppose Bidzina Ivanishvili.