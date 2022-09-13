The state estate in Pitsunda, Abkhazia, which was a popular retreat for Soviet leaders during communist rule, has been a hotbed of tension between Moscow and its proxy Sukhumi government for months. The matter reached a boiling point in late August when Russian ambassador threatened to halt all investment projects in the breakaway republic. However, this threat angered the public and made the situation even worse. Russian MFA sent an official note to the Sokhumi regime Tuesday trying to dispel fears of the Abkhazian society about the loss of sovereignty.

The document sent from Moscow states that “Russia intends to use the facility, land plots and part of the sea water body […] only for state events and for health purposes. According to the sixth article of the agreement, operation of the facility does not pose any threat to the sovereignty, security, political, military, economic and ecological interests of Abkhazia”.

The addressees of the note are the de facto parliament of Abkhazia, political parties, leaders of public organizations and the leadership of the Council of Elders of Abkhazia, an informal yet very influential body in the republic.

According to EkhoKavkaza, on September 15 youths in occupied Abkhazia are planning a large-scale peaceful march against the ratification of the agreement regarding the transfer of the Pitsunda estate to Russia. The estate, often called as “dacha” or “gosdacha”, is located near the town of Pitsunda (in Georgian – Bichvinta), in

Russia inked an agreement with its proxy Abkhazian regime on January 19, 2022, which includes transferring 186 hectares of land to the RF. All buildings and structures become the property of the Federal Protection Service of Russia, and the Black Sea water area with the surrounding lands will be transferred to Russia on a 49-year lease. However, this agreement has not been ratified yet, and the Abkhaz side is delaying it in every way.