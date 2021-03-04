(Avianews.ge)

TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia expects air traffic to increase sharply as Covid-19 related restrictions on regular flights are lifted, to reach a level this month seven times what it was in August last year.

By summer, the number of flights per week may reach 200, a 20-fold increase, the Minister of Economy Natia Turnava said Thursday at a briefing held in the government building in Tbilisi.

Ukraine International Airlines, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia Flights resumed regular flights on February 1, while some others, such as Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and Qatar Airways, have increased their flight frequency, the minister said.

Most Georgians will be especially interested in the news about Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air, which will resume flights from Kutaisi International Airport at the end of March. Initially, it will carry out flights to 20 destinations, 45 flights per week, the minister said.

In March, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Wizz Air and state-owned ADQ, will also enter the Georgian market and carry out flights between Kutaisi and Abu Dhabi twice a week.