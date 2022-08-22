(gnta.ge)

Revenues from international visitors are at a record high this year in Georgia. According to the information published by the National Bank of Georgia, the country received $476 million in income from international visitors in July, which is almost $270 million more than the same figure of July last year. In total, the country received more than $1.6 billion of income from international visitors in 7 months of this year.

Russia is the leader in tourism revenues with $116 million, followed by by Saudi Arabia with $44.2 million, Turkey with $43.8 million, EU countries with $43.6 million, and Belarus is in the fifth place with $33.5 million.

In July, 790 thousand visitors visited Georgia, 460 thousand of them tourists.