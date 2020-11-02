CEC chairwoman Tamar Zhvania is confronted by an opposition member of the CEC during an announcement of preliminary results.

TBILISI, DFWatch–Eight of the nine political parties which qualified for seats in Georgia’s new parliament declare the October 31 election fraudulent and demand a new election and the resignation of the head of the Central Election Commission.

The eight parties which passed the one percent threshold in the election Saturday refuse to accept the results. This includes the far-right Alliance of Patriots, which has been dubbed by other parties a stooge for the ruling Georgian Dream.

The defiant opposition demands to cancel the election results and hold a new election. Additionally, they claim that the Central Election Commission participated in rigging the elections and demand the resignation of its head, Tamar Zhvania.

CEC figures indicate that Georgian Dream, the country’s ruling political force presided over by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, got over 48 percent in the proportional vote, which is enough to form a government on its own.

The opposition has also declared a boycott of the runoffs in single-constituency electoral districts, which means all additional 30 seats go to GD.

Altogether, GD will probably get 92 out of 150 seats in the new parliament and proceed unrivaled for the next four years, if nothing changes.

According to the Georgian constitution, over half of MPs are needed for a newly elected parliament to become legitimate. However, some bills require two thirds of the total number of MPs to pass, namely constitutional changes.