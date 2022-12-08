Political forces in Georgia are bracing for a court hearing scheduled for Friday, which should review the issue of releasing Mikheil Saakashvili or postponing his sentence. The trial was scheduled at the request of his lawyers, who claim that the health condition of the ex-president is critical and if not transferred abroad for treatment, his life may be in danger.

Mikheil Saakashvili released a hand-written statement via Facebook Friday stating that he wants to appear at the court session.

“I feel bad, but tomorrow I want to attend the trial, which will decide on the matter of my life and death. Thanks everyone! I love you,” Saakashvili wrote.

It is not yet known whether doctors and the Penitentiary Service will allow the former president to attend the trial. At the previous meeting, despite his desire, he was barred from taking part in the process.

United National Movement and other opposition parties say that they ponder launching mass rallies in a case if the court doesn’t let Mikheil Saakashvili to receive necessary treatment abroad.

According to the report of Saakashvili’s health released by psycho-rehabilitation center “Empathy” on 1 December, former president experiences unexplained and prolonged fever, anorexia, rapid weight loss, muscular and joints pains, as well as muscle spasms, which may be the result of an unidentified infectious process and/or a possible intoxication. This condition requires complex diagnostic tests and prolonged surveillance of the kind that is not currently available in Georgia.

The conclusion further says that if the current dynamic of deterioration of health condition persists, potential intoxication is “expected to result in a coma and death.”