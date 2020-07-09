Georgia’s ruling party received almost half of revenues totally got by all parties in 2019, whilst ultra-conservative Alliance of Patriots is on the second place, according to the findings of Transparency International Georgia, a major Tbilisi-base watchdog.

When it comes to private donations, however, the gap is even wider with GD share about five times higher than the donations received by all 18 other political parties combined. In the period from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2020, nine companies related to individual donors (who donated a total of GEL 1.7 million to Georgian Dream) won public tenders worth GEL126.1 million.

In 2019, 19 political parties received a total of GEL 20.7 million, of which almost half (46%), GEL 9.5 million, was the revenue of the ruling party Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia. The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia was second with GEL 1.7 million, and the European Georgia was third with GEL 1.6 million, according the TI report published Thursday.

59% (GEL 12.3 million) of the total revenues received by political parties came from public funding, and 41% (GEL 8.4 million) came from private sources. 18 political parties, excluding GD, have in total got 88% of their income from the state budget.

59% (GEL 12.3 million) of the total revenues received by political parties came from public funding, and 41% (GEL 8.4 million) came from private sources. If we exclude the Georgian Dream, 18 political parties got 88% of their income from the state budget.

84% of all donations went to GD. The Lelo Movement, newly formed political movement presided over by Georgia’s biggest bank owners, was second with GEL 0.5 million and the European Georgia was third with a meager GEL 0.3 million. The data show that the private donations received by the Georgian Dream are about 14 times higher than the donations of the second-ranked Lelo and five times higher than the donations received by all 18 other political parties combined.

“From January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2020, nine legal entities donating Georgian Dream and 15 companies related to individual donors (who donated a total of GEL 1 745 000) got simplified public procurement contracts amounting to GEL 15 750 924. During the same period, they also won public tenders of GEL 126 092 739,” the TI Georgia states.