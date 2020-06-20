Sokhumi regime re-opens the sole crossing point on the river Enguri for three days for “humanitarian reasons” for the return of “citizens and residents of the republic temporarily being in Georgia”, the breakaway republic’s security service states on its website.

Between June 22 and June 24, the passage through the checkpoint will be carried out daily from 9:00 to 19:00 local time; all citizens arriving from Georgian side will be required to undergo health monitoring, the regime statement reads.

The Enguri Bridge – which is the sole passage to and out of Abkhazia from the Georgian side – was closed on June 1 ostensibly due to Covid-19. It connects Zugdidi municipality on Georgian side with Gali district of breakaway Abkhazia, which is populated mostly by ethnic Georgians.

The regime requires people to carry one of the following documents to cross the bridge: passport of a citizen of the Republic of Abkhazia, residence permit, or certificate No. 9. For children under the age of 14, a birth certificate for each child is required.