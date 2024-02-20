TBILISI, DFWatch–The court of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” has sentenced a Georgian fighter Mamuka Gatserelia to life imprisonment for killing three Russian infantrymen, the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation states.

The 22-year-old volunteer, whose parents reportedly originate from occupied Abkhazia, was found guilty under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code – Article 317 (“attack on the life of a military serviceman in order to obstruct the legitimate activities of the said person to ensure public safety”) and Part 3 of Article 359 (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict).

The Russian soldiers’ death occurred during an ambush, according to the indictment.

“While in an apartment in a multi-storey building, he opened fire on four Russian servicemen, three of whom died, one managed to survive,” reads the statement of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia released on Tuesday.

According to another account, “two weeks later, at another combat position, Gatserelia threw two grenades at a group of Russian Armed Forces (RAF) servicemen.”

Mamuka was captured on May 20, 2022, when he was fighting in “Azovstal”, the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in the besieged Mariupol.

He arrived in Ukraine shortly after the start of Russia’s unprovoked aggression in March 2022 and signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).