

Opposition leaders at the signing of agreement at Labor Party office in Tbilisi. (1tv.ge)

A day before the general election, ten opposition parties signed an agreement not to form a coalition government with the Georgian Dream, a political party presided by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili which rules the country since 2012.

The parties state that current government of Georgian Dream “Significantly weakened Georgia’s democratic institutions, with a one-man and uncontrolled concentration of power, politicization of state institutions, and a complete disruption of democratic accountability mechanisms, including politicizing the judiciary and using it as a tool for political persecution.”

The list of signatories includes the United National Movement, Labor Party, European Georgia, European Democrats, Republican Party, Strategy Builder, New Political Center Girchi, Irakli Okruashvili – Victorious Georgia, Nino Burjanadze – United Georgia, and State for the People.

Three other major opposition forces, two liberal parties of Lelo and Citizens, as well as far-right Alliance of Patriots, have refused to sign the document.

The first and second parties say that, nevertheless, they will not form a coalition with GD in newly elected parliament. The Alliance asserts they will align neither with GD nor with UNM, the major opposition force.

The signatory parties state that their agreement is open and will accept every new entry.

Georgia holds general elections on Saturday, October 31. The polling stations open at 8 am and close at 8 pm. The UNM and opposition forces affiliated with it plan to hold a rally on Rustaveli Avenue, in front of parliament in Tbilisi just after closing polling stations at 8 pm.