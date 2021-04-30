(Sputnik-Abkhazia.)

TBILISI, DFWatch–Russia has sent its first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine to Abkhazia, where people will start receiving the jab after the May 9 Victory Day celebrations.

The Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will only be administered in one location, Sokhumi Republican Hospital. Initially, only medical staff, teachers, government employees and law enforcement officials will be offered the vaccine, Sukhumi said.

According to the Russian government affiliated news agency “Sputnik-Abkhazia”, vaccinations will be offered on a voluntary basis.

Abkhazia has so far confirmed 14,494 Covid-19 cases. 13,517 have recovered and 222 people have died, according to Sokhumi officials.