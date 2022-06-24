The organizers of a pro-EU rally in central Tbilisi, where thousands of people gathered to say that Brussels’ refusal to grant Georgia candidate status was the result of the Georgian Dream government’s misguided policies, demand the resignation of government and PM Irakli Gharibashvili.

The PM will resign within a week and a government of national consent will be formed, one of its organizers, Shota Digmelashvili, said at the rally.

The current government of Georgia will not fulfill the 12 requirements set by the EU for Georgia to achieve candidacy, so it must be done by the government of national consent, Dighmelashvili said.

On July 3, people from all regions of Georgia will gather and another rally will be held in front of the parliament, which will be permanent until the resignation of the Prime Minister and the government, he said.

“And we will stay here and not disband until the oligarchy disintegrates!” He said.