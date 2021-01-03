TBILISI, DFWatch–Georgia on Sunday re-introduced strict Covid-19 restrictions that will last until January 15.

The rationale behind the measures adopted by the government in November was to reduce people’s mobility amid a worrying rise in the number of cases, which were well above 4,000 new cases a day during that month and continued growing.

After a short relief announced on the eve of the New Year’s celebrations, all restrictions which were enforced on November 28 have been restored.

Only groceries, facilities and services of strategic importance, as well as banks, are allowed to operate.

However, beginning from January 16, the work of municipal and intercity transport, shopping facilities, and open and closed markets, will be restored throughout Georgia, except on weekends.

The restrictions apply to all cultural and entertainment events, as well as gyms and swimming pools.

All kinds of conferences, training sessions, workshops and seminars shall be carried out by online means.

Catering facilities and restaurants nationwide are only allowed to be open for take-away service.

The nightly curfew from 9 pm to 5 am has been reintroduced, except of Orthodox Christmas on the night of January 6-7.