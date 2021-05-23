Paata Imnadze (1tv.ge).

TBILISI, DFWatch–With the tourist season approaching, Georgia is thinking about opening its land borders.

“Discussions are already underway and the border will probably be opened,” said Paata Imnadze, Scientific Director at National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, which is the main body handling the pandemic in the country.

Everything has been done to make Georgia an attractive and safe country during the main tourist season, he said.

“There has been a very difficult situation on the land borders recently in our neighboring countries. For example, in Turkey there is the South African strain of Covid-19, the Brazilian strain and the Indian strain.”

“From winter we have been focused on rendering the country attractive to tourists in terms of safety. So far, we are following the planned figures (of Covid-19 cases). In the end, the lives and health of our citizens remain the most important,” Imnadze said.