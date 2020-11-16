Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control. (1tv.ge)

TBILISI, DFWatch–A few months ago, Georgia was commended for its success in containing Covid-19, but in the last few weeks the country has seen a record spread of the virus causing the disease.

There are growing concerns that the health care system is failing to properly treat a large portion of those infected. This is primarily reflected in the shortage of hospital beds.

The situation is so serious that the government might start placing patients in Tbilisi Sports Palace, an indoor arena in central Tbilisi, according to Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Exhibition halls and military facilities are also being considered for handling the infected, should the need arise.

But, Gamkrelidze said, there is no urgent need to use these facilities at the moment, as it is possible to mobilize an additional 3,000 beds.

The NCDC director went on to say that the government is considering further restrictions, including a full lockdown.

In the last 24 hours, 30 people have died of the new coronavirus in Georgia. The number of new cases is 3,157.