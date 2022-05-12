Georgian fighter, 27-year-old Tato Bigvava, commander of the second company of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine has died in the bastion of the defenders of Mariupol, on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

The cause of death was believed to have been a cluster bomb explosion. It was dropped by Russian troops on the territory of the plant, used as a shelter by the Azov Battalion fighters and presumably by civilians.

The last time the fighter spoke to his family was on May 7.

The Bigvavas are refugees from Abkhazia, which is currently under military control of Russian troops. They lived in the Dnieper, but during the war in Abkhazia in early 1990s their house was destroyed. Bigvava was a citizen of Ukraine.

After graduating from the Ukrainian Military Academy, he served in Azov since 2014, and about a month ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him the Order of Courage.

At least 10 natives of Georgia have died fighting against Russian aggressors in Ukraine since outbreak of war in February.