Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili publishes an extensive statement, where he responds to the “campaign of internal and external political opponents”. In a letter full of praise for billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the PM claims that the government hasn’t taken any operational or key decisions at his behest.

“If anyone thinks that we did not impose sanctions (on Russia) on the behest of Bidzina Ivanishvili and did not join the war on his orders, they are very wrong […] We don’t need anyone’s advice or dictation regarding this issue,” Garibashvili states.

“I consider myself obliged to the society to respond to the campaign launched by our internal and external political opponents about de-oligarchization, which, on the one hand, is a completely unsubstantiated accusation against Bidzina Ivanishvili and, on the other hand, aims to discredit the current governance system in Georgia.

“The key government positions of the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Finance and Health are occupied today by people whom Bidzina Ivanishvili has not even met or knows […] At such a time, talking about Bidzina Ivanishvili managing and controlling the government and parliament is a complete farce and absurdity, ” Garibashvili claims.

“If anyone thinks that we did not impose sanctions on the behest of Bidzina Ivanishvili and did not join the war on his orders, they are very wrong. We don’t need anyone’s advice on this issue,” writes Garibashvili.